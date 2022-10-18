Riverton Band – Superior Rating at State Marching Festival

The Riverton High School marching band performed well at the Wyoming Ford Center last Saturday in the Wyoming State High School Marching Band Festival.
The Wolverines earned a superior rating, the highest you can score in a marching competition. It was the first superior rating in five years for Riverton.
There were 22 bands in competition, and eight of those received a superior rating.
Riverton was one of four Class 3-A bands to receive a superior rating along with Wheatland, Douglas, and Cody.
Hot Springs County High School in Thermopolis was the smallest school in competition and Kelly Walsh with 2,000 students was the largest.
Other schools receiving superior ratings were Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, and Cheyenne South.
The Wolverine band is under the direction of Dr. Andy Peeks.
In addition to building a quality, competitive marching band, the pep band under Peeks’ direction provides a powerful, musical backdrop to Riverton football and basketball games.