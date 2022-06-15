LVFD adds new firefighter at badge ceremony

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) conducted a badge ceremony at the Tuesday night Lander City Council meeting, honoring its newest firefighter Grant Burk.

“It’s my honor tonight to recognize Grant Burk for his time, commitment, and hard work to

become a Lander Volunteer firefighter, and welcome him into the fire service family as a firefighter and fellow guardian of the community,” stated LVFD Chief Bobby Johnston at the ceremony. LVFD Chief Bobby Johnston and newest firefighter addition Grant Burk. h/t Vince Tropea photo

All new LVFD recruits have one year to complete their training before they are voted into

the department as a permanent member.

Advertisement

In that year, probationary members are required to achieve their state firefighter 1 certification, earn their national wildland firefighting certification “Red Card,” must attend 50% of all meetings and training, earn the proper driving credentials for fire apparatuses, and respond to fire calls as available

“This is a lot of work, and all this work is done on the individual’s own time. Time away

from work, time away from events, and most importantly, time away from family. This is no small feat,” Johnston commented before adorning the badge.