Lander’s packed agenda Tuesday includes budget hearing, economic development tax funding

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the evening includes a public hearing on the city’s budget for 2022-2023.

During oral comments, there will be a fire department badge presentation as well as a Wind River Pride Month proclamation, in addition to regular staff and council updates and communication from the floor.

There are nine resolutions scheduled for consideration Tuesday on topics ranging from appropriations to job descriptions, salary structures, open container exemptions, firefighter compensation, and fees.

Under new business, the council will consider ratifying the mayor’s signature on a $890,000 Wyoming Business Council grant agreement for Table Mountain Living Community infrastructure.

The council will also consider authorizing the mayor to sign two airport hangar leases, a Wildland Fire Management and Stafford Act Response Agreement, a $3 million taxiway construction agreement, and an engineering agreement for the Lander Wells project.

Another item under new business: approve a recommendation to award almost $140,000 from the half percent sales tax for economic development for the second quarter of 2022.

The council will also consider appointing Krista Lobera to the Wind River visitors council for a three-year term, approving a county subdivision, approving a minor plat, and authorizing the notice to proceed for the taxiway project.

There will be an executive session to discuss litigation.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance but is also available via Zoom (Meeting ID: 462 679 1690, Passcode: 869970).

For more information visit the city website or call 332-2870.