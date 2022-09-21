Lucero running for CWC, FCSD #25 Board of Trustees

(Riverton, WY) – Dr. Joe Lucero is currently running for Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees and the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees Subdistrict 2.

After retiring from medicine and the military and planting roots here in Riverton, he is ready to dedicate time to a public office or two.

“I’ve got the time, and I’ve got the energy still. I’ve got a few years left in me, and I would like to see if I can make things better,” he shared about running. “I think everybody should run for public office of some sort. Everybody has the opportunity.”

Dr. Lucero has a wide variety of training and education. He practiced medicine for 34 years with unblemished clinical and personal performance records, built hospitals in Iraq as the Chief Medical Officer, and was a Navy Nuclear Reactor Mechanical Operator, just to name a few.

He also worked and taught as a U.S. Navy Diving Medical Officer and as a civilian Clinical Assistant Professor with two major Midwestern Universities. He currently holds a Wyoming PTSB Professional Industry Career teaching permit.

He has lived and worked throughout Wyoming for 10 of the past 14 years. The majority of that time was in Fremont County.

