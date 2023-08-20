LPD reminds motorists to obey school zone speed limits in anticipation of August 23 school start date

(Lander, WY) – Wednesday, August 23rd is the First Day of School for all of our FCSD #1 students and staff. With student pick-ups and drop-offs, please be mindful of the extra motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the areas.

These times, specifically in the mornings and afternoons, can be stressful. Go slow and be patient.

The posted School Zone speed limit is 20 MPH, with strict enforcement from 7:30 AM to 4: 30 PM.

Please adhere to the School Zone speed limit signs posted in the areas of the schools.

Our speed enforcement trailer will be deployed in the school zones.

Please watch the crosswalks and for stopped school busses.

Let’s look at Wyoming State Statute 31-5-602 (b): “Right-of-Way in Crosswalks;”

“(b) When traffic-control signals are not in place or not in operation at a school crosswalk, the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian within or entering a school crosswalk at either edge of the roadway by slowing down or stopping.”

Are you wondering what to do if you meet a stopped school bus with it’s RED lights flashing and it’s RED stop sign extended?

Let’s take a look at Wyoming State Statute 31-5-507 (a): “Meeting or passing stopped school bus; markings and visual signals;”

“(a) The driver of a vehicle upon meeting or overtaking from either direction any stopped school bus shall stop before reaching the school bus when there is in operation on the school bus the flashing red lights as specified in W.S. 31-5-929 and the driver shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the flashing red lights are no longer actuated.”

Let’s make sure our students, parents and staff arrive and leave safe! Thank you for your cooperation and lets have an awesome school year!