LPD reminds folks to be aware of strictly enforced school zone speed limits as classes start back up tomorrow

(Lander, WY) – With school starting back up in Lander tomorrow, the Lander Police Department (LPD) has shared the following reminders for parents, students, staff, pedestrians and everyone driving in school zones.

“Monday, August 22nd is the First Day of School for all of our FCSD #1 students and staff. With student pick-ups and drop-offs, please be mindful of the extra motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the areas.

“The posted School Zone speed limit is 20 MPH, with strict enforcement from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

“Please adhere to the School Zone speed limit signs posted in the areas of the schools. Please watch the crosswalks and for stopped school busses. Our speed enforcement trailer will be deployed in the school zones.

“Are you wondering what to do if you meet a stopped school bus with it’s RED lights flashing and it’s RED stop sign extended? Let’s take a look at Wyoming State Statute 31-5-507: “Meeting or passing stopped school bus; markings and visual signals;”

“”(a) The driver of a vehicle upon meeting or overtaking from either direction any stopped school bus shall stop before reaching the school bus when there is in operation on the school bus the flashing red lights as specified in W.S. 31-5-929 and the driver shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the flashing red lights are no longer actuated.”

“Let’s make sure our students, parents and staff are safe! Thank you for your cooperation and lets have an awesome school year!”