Fremont County back-to-school start dates

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s that time of year again, and school districts across Fremont County are heading back to the classrooms.
Below are the start dates for each district in the County. Note, some open house dates were not yet available, so be sure to check the district home pages linked below.
All further questions/concerns should be communicated to the district offices.
- FCSD #1 – Lander Schools: August 22 (For the specific open house times for each school, check the district calendar)
- FCSD #2 – Dubois Schools: August 23 (Note: School will let out five minutes earlier than last year)
- FCSD #6 – Wind River/Crowheart Schools: August 23
- FCSD #14 – Wyoming Indian Schools: August 17
- FCSD #21 – Fort Washakie Schools: August 17 (Early release that day and every Wednesday, 2:00 PM)
- FCSD #24 – Shoshoni Schools: August 24 (Open House Aug. 22 5-7:00 PM)
- FCSD #25 – Riverton Schools: August 23 (For specific Open House dates/times, check the district calendar)
- FCSD# 38 – Arapahoe Schools: August 24 (Open House dates/calendar provided here.)
- St. Stephens Indian School: September 19 (School start date delayed due to retrocession, more information here)