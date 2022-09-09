Coffee Time: Murdered and missing indigenous women the focus of ‘Who She Is’ documentary, which screens tomorrow

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Sophie Barksdale, who co-directed and co-produced the upcoming documentary “Who She Is” along with Jordan Dresser. h/t Caldera Productions “Who She Is” event image

The documentary, produced by Caldera productions, tells the stories of “Sheila. Lela. Jocelyn. Abbi. These are the women behind the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women epidemic in Wyoming and beyond. Meet them. See them. Say their names. They are “Who She Is”.”

Barksdale filled us in on the importance of humanizing the stories of the women who often become no more than statistics in these cases, and telling their personal experiences.

Barksdale also provided information on the September 10 special screening at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater at CWC, and filled us in the history behind Caldera Productions.

