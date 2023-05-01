Coffee Time: ‘Who She Is’ virtual screening taking place Tuesday via the League of Women Voters; tune in to learn more

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Sophie Barksdale, co-director and co-producer of the documentary “Who She Is,” along with Linda Barton from the Fremont County League of Women Voters, who will be putting on a virtual screening of the film tomorrow, May 2.

The documentary, produced by Caldera productions, tells the stories of “Sheila. Lela. Jocelyn. Abbi.These are the women behind the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women epidemic in Wyoming and beyond. Meet them. See them. Say their names. They are “Who She Is”.”

To register for the screening, click here.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Barksdale and Barton below to learn more!





