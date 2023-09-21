Local volleyball scoreboard Sept 21-23

(Fremont County, WY) – The volleyball week for Fremont County is mainly conference play and single match days. Riverton will participate in a tournament in Casper on Friday and Saturday.

St. Stephens was able to get their season going last week and will be at Wyoming Indian on Saturday. The Lady Cheifs will play two matches on Saturday.

If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].

Thursday

Lander at #5 Lyman 6 p.m.

Ft. Washakie at Meeteetse 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Casper Invite at Ford Wyoming Center

Riverton vs Natrona County

Riverton vs Laramie

Riverton vs Worland

Dubois at Burlington 2 p.m.

Wind River at Rocky Mountain 6 p.m.

Saturday

Riverside at Dubois 1 p.m.

Thermopolis at Wind River 1 p.m.

Shoshoni at Greybull 2 p.m.

Burlington at Wyoming Indian 3 p.m.

St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

Riverside at Ft. Washakie 5 p.m.

Casper Invite at Ford Wyoming Center

Riverton vs TBD (based on Friday’s results)