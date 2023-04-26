‘Exercise Agile Chariot’ training events scheduled for April 26, May 5; will lead to temporary closures for portions of US 287, WY 789

(Fremont County, WY) – Upcoming military trainings will lead to closures for portions of US 287 and WY 789, according to a post on the WYDOT District 5 Facebook page.

“Residents of Carbon and Fremont counties should expect to see an increase in military aircraft traffic during Exercise Agile Chariot April 26 to May 5, 2023, as multiple training events are scheduled,” the post states.

Agile Chariot is a “biennial, joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa,” where “Military personnel from allied and partner forces normally participate in the exercise.”

“The exercise has been coordinated with various state agencies in Wyoming and supported by both the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Wyoming National Guard,” the WYDOT post goes on to say.

US 287 near Rawlins and WY 789 between Riverton and Lander are scheduled for use during two of these demonstrations on April 30 and May 2, respectively, and travel in those areas will be affected.

“State agencies will communicate temporary road closures and other important details to ensure safety and awareness ahead of the exercise. Travelers in either location on those two days can expect delays due to the exercise.

WYDOT also advises that moving livestock on these days may be difficult due to low flying aircraft.

Exercise Agile Chariot tests the concept of Agile Combat Employment (ACE), an “operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to enhance survivability while generating combat power.”

“The exercise also seeks to operationalize ACE across four key areas: codifying repeatable and understandable processes; forces that are organized, trained, and equipped appropriately; theaters postured with the necessary equipment, assets and host nation agreements; and joint service and partner nation integration/interoperability,” the post clarifies.

Viewing of the exercise is restricted to a controlled list, and due to operational security, the public – including media – is not authorized to attend the viewing. A media pool will be available to all media agencies after the event.