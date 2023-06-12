Local teens take to the air

(Riverton, WY) – Two local teens, Casey and Garrick, had the opportunity of a lifetime – flight lessons.
The lessons were donated to two students at the after prom party for Wind River and Riverton High Schools, shared one of the donors Susan Yoder.
Both Casey and Garrick participated in a 2-hour on-ground and inflight lesson.
Their hope with the donation is to get youth interested in aviation, Susan explained.
If anyone is interested in local flying, contact Art Griffin at [email protected] or call (206) 478-1017.