Local teens take to the air

(Riverton, WY) – Two local teens, Casey and Garrick, had the opportunity of a lifetime – flight lessons.

The lessons were donated to two students at the after prom party for Wind River and Riverton High Schools, shared one of the donors Susan Yoder. h/t Susan Yoder h/t Susan Yoder

Both Casey and Garrick participated in a 2-hour on-ground and inflight lesson.

Advertisement

Their hope with the donation is to get youth interested in aviation, Susan explained.

If anyone is interested in local flying, contact Art Griffin at [email protected] or call (206) 478-1017.