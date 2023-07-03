Local Shrine Club fundraisers underway this week

(Riverton, WY) – The local Shrine Club has two fundraisers going on this week, with all profits going to the Shriners Children’s Hospitals to help children receive medical care that they could not otherwise afford or have access to.

The second annual Vidalia onion sale is currently underway. The local Shriners have 300 – 10 pound bags of the sweet Vidalia onions for sale for $18 a bag.

This was a pet project of Jim Davis, who recently and unexpectedly passed away. If anyone is interested in purchasing and helping the Shrine Hospitals out, they can be purchased at the Riverton farmers market or from Rick Gilpatrick by leaving a message of how many and where they would like them delivered. His phone number is (307) 851-6466.

Advertisement

The second event is the annual Shrine Circus on Thursday, July 6. The Jordan World Circus is coming to town and is hosted by the local Shrine Club. The day kicks off with the parade down Main Street at 10 am. The Shrine calliope will be in the parade, as well as anyone else who would like to dress up and make a driving/walking/skating/skipping entry to the parade. Those wanting to be in the parade should meet at the Elk’s parking lot. The parade will be from South 2nd Street East to the Post Office.

Then Thursday afternoon, the circus will perform twice. The first show is at 2 pm and the second is at 7:30 pm. The tickets are $5 for anyone 12 and up. The tickets for the children under the age of 12 have been purchased by local businesses in the County and donated back. An adult must accompany children.