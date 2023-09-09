Local nominated for 2023 Direct Support Professional of the Year

(Riverton, WY) – September 11-16 is nationally recognized as Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week. DSPs are the lifeline essential workers who support the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injury to live safely, happily, and productively in their communities.

Since the deinstitutionalization movement of the 1970s, the duties of the DSP have evolved from that of a caretaker or an attendant who merely provided coverage on a shift to someone who is an integral part of a person’s life who provides comprehensive, person-centered support and shares a path toward a self-directed life for those with disabilities.

WCSP is proud to host in Casper at Occasions by Cory, their statewide recognition banquet that will honor statewide nominees who positively impact the lives of people every day. WCSP will also recognize a Case Manager of the Year for their role in supporting people to live their best lives. The banquet will be held on September 11 at Occasions by Cory at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

There are 10 statewide nominees for Direct Support Professional of the Year and 2 Case Managers nominated for Case Manager of the Year.

Nominees include:

Jenna Chanley, I-REACH 2, Casper

Carrie Buescher, ARK Regional Services, Laramie

Teressa Miller, Community Entry Services, Riverton

John Davis, Magic City Enterprises, Cheyenne

Sandra McFarland, Magic City Enterprises

Kristine Martin, Diversified Services, Inc. Torrington

Misty Ramirez, Overture, Cheyenne

Debby Yankey, Nowcap Services, Casper

Alex Wakefield, Nowcap Services, Rock Springs

Kayla Grisamer, Lincoln Self Reliance, Evanston

Case Manager of the Year Nominees:

Emily Moore, Align Services, Laramie

Curran Quast, Align Services, Laramie