Local man receives 10 year prison sentence for child abuse

(Fort Washakie, WY) – Denver Lee John, Sr., 44, of Fort Washakie, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing his children and stepchildren, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice on August 28.

The sentence was imposed on August 21, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

According to the evidence and court documents, defendant John physically and mentally abused his children and the children of his now ex-wife over several years.

The abuse included punching, pulling hair, throwing children against the wall, throwing tools and other objects at the children, and striking a child so hard that the child could not sit for days. On one occasion, the defendant severely burned a child’s hand by holding it on a stovetop burner. On another occasion, the defendant threw a screwdriver at a child which lodged in the child’s head. Defendant John also threatened to separate a child from the family if that child told anyone what John was doing.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.