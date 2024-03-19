Local man faces aggravated robbery charges for 2022 car theft, stabbing

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 39-year-old Terrence Jenkins has been ordered to appear before the Riverton Circuit Court on March 20, 2024 for his preliminary hearing, after being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Jenkins faces these charges for reported incidents occurring in 2022 involving a stabbing/theft of goods, and a separate car theft by knifepoint.

A warrant was issued for Jenkin’s arrest on September 26, 2023, according to Court documents, which was served on March 13 of this year, and resulted in his initial appearance hearing that same day.

On May 28, 2022 RPD was paged to a Riverton area liquor store for reports of an assault/robbery with a knife, Court documents state.

The victim had reportedly just purchased items from the store when Jenkins approached their driver’s side door, stabbed them in the abdomen, and ran off with some of the purchased items.

Upon arrival to the scene and after addressing the victim’s wound, RPD then collected evidence, including cigarette butts from the front of the store and DNA swabs from the victim’s car.

RPD also reviewed surveillance footage from that day.

The footage confirmed that Jenkins followed the victim to their car, and he could be seen running away from the scene after an altercation with the victim, who could then be seen bleeding and running toward the store for help.

Later that evening, RPD received reports that a male subject who partially matched Jenkins description had stolen a vehicle from a separate victim, after holding a knife to their throat and striking them in the face with a closed fist.

That vehicle was later located on the 400 block of W Washington Ave., unoccupied, with a partially burnt rag hanging out of the gas tank, Court documents go on to say.

DNA swabs were collected from this vehicle as well, and Jenkins was later identified by both of the victims.

RPD soon questioned Jenkins and had him submit a DNA swab test, which was then sent to the Wyoming State Crime Lab in Cheyenne.

The results of the Crime Lab tests later confirmed that the DNA collected from Jenkins was consistent with what was collected on the second victim’s car and the cigarette butts from the first incident.

As stated above, the ensuing warrant for Jenkins arrest was executed on March 13 of this year, and his preliminary hearing will take place tomorrow, March 20.

The maximum penalty for an aggravated robbery charge is no less than 5, and no more than 25 years imprisonment.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available, which can be viewed here.