Local lawmaker to participate in upcoming Tax Facts educational webinar

Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, will be one of the featured speakers at an upcoming Tax Facts Lunch and Learn webinar hosted by the Equality State Policy Center and Wyoming Tax Facts.

The conversation is the first in a series of educational webinars taking a “deep dive into Wyoming’s tax structure” with “experts, lawmakers, and other stakeholders,” the event description states.

The first event – titled “Wyoming’s Taxes Determine Wyoming’s Future: A Conversation with Gov. Dave Freudenthal and Wyoming Senator Cale Case” – is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Advertisement

Click here to register.