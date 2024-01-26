More

    Local lawmaker to participate in upcoming Tax Facts educational webinar

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t Equality State Policy Center

    Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, will be one of the featured speakers at an upcoming Tax Facts Lunch and Learn webinar hosted by the Equality State Policy Center and Wyoming Tax Facts.

    The conversation is the first in a series of educational webinars taking a “deep dive into Wyoming’s tax structure” with “experts, lawmakers, and other stakeholders,” the event description states.

    The first event – titled “Wyoming’s Taxes Determine Wyoming’s Future: A Conversation with Gov. Dave Freudenthal and Wyoming Senator Cale Case” – is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31.

    Click here to register.

