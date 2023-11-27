More

    Local group makes donation to Christmas Giving Tree

    County 10 Staff
    Oilfield Ironmen Freedom Riders Chapter present donation for Christmas Giving Tree to Central Bank and Trust. h/t County 10

    Riverton’s Oilfield Ironmen Freedom Riders Chapter hosted a BINGO fundraiser November 18. The group presented the proceeds from the event Wednesday morning to Central Bank and Trust. The group was able to donate just over $1,000 to bank’s Christmas Giving Tree. Bank staff will use this money to purchase Christmas gifts for kids in need.

    The annual gift giving project is underway at Central Bank and Trust. The bank invites donors to stop in to the Riverton or Lander branch offices and take an ornament. Each ornament has information for a child in need this holiday season. Gifts for these children will be due back to the bank on December 7th. There are about 270 children in need in Riverton and approximately 150 in Lander.

    Central Bank and Trust’s Christmas Giving Tree in Riverton. h/t County 10
