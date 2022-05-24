Local Dance Studio wins big at Regional Dance Competitions

As the spring competition season closes local youth representing Room To Dance (Located in Riverton WY) finished their season on a high note receiving many top honors. The studio dancers hail from around Fremont County including Riverton, Lander, Hudson & Shoshoni. The dancers competing range in ages from 6 – 17 years of age.

This was an exceptional competition season for these kids and their hard work paid off with many awards they were able to bring back home. Owner/Instructor Miss Jessie says, “her dancers have come a long way, they have made not only great memories with their teammates this season but were recognized with many awards too!”

The studio is always ready to welcome new team members and encourages anyone who loves dancing to come and join them. Room To Dance currently offers 4 levels of competitive teams which include: Kids, Junior, Teen & Senior, the teams competed at 2 different competitions this spring, with 2 more competitions offered to Soloists, which included a convention opportunity as well.

Some shining moments from the season include:



BEST IN SHOW

Teen Pom Pom Routine “Do I Have Your Attention”

This dance routine featured 12 dancers ages 8-17 years old & of mixed ability levels from beginner to advanced. This is the 1st year the studio has been able to offer this style to the community! Performers include Mya, Hannah, Rylee, Ameli, Nadia, Angie, Aquinnah, Gabriella, Nicole, Emirah, Andrea & Alysa.

STUDIO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER 2022 (ADCC) This is awarded to a studio that best exemplifies the values of working together & striving for excellence.



DANCER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS 2022

Mya W. (Senior Division 17yrs old) & Nadia L. (Teen Division 14yrs old)



MISS PRECISION 2022

Mya W. (17yrs old) Winning Lyrical Routine “Love In The Dark”.



SENIOR MISS DANCE ICON 2022

Mya W. (17yrs old) Winning Lyrical Routine “Love In The Dark”.



TEEN MISS DANCE ICON 2022 RUNNER UP

Nadia L. (14yrs old) Routine “Rule The World”.



COSTUME AWARD WINNER (!Won Twice!)

Addilyn S. (7yrs old) Winning Costume Routine “I Put A Spell On You”, Hocus Pocus.



ACTION PHOTO WINNER

Mya W. (17yrs Old) Winning Photo From Her Lyrical Routine “Love In The Dark”.



JUDGES CHOICE WINNERS

“Terrific Timing” Judges made sure to compliment the high level these young ladies were dancing at especially with their younger age! Awarded to the Jazz Trio “Lookee Lookee” Dancers: Addilyn, Kalvari & Sapphyra

“Fierce & Fabulous” Awarded to the Senior Jazz Team “Cover Girl”

Dancers: Mya, Hannah, Allee, Ashlynn, Rylee & TaiLynne

PAC ATTACK FINALIST

Teen Pom Pom Routine “Do I Have Your Attention” & Junior Jazz Routine “Bring Back My Girls”

PRECISION PERFORMER

Mya W. for her Jazz Solo Routine & Naida L. for her Open Solo Routine



ADDITIONAL SPECIAL AWARDS WON

“Highest Jumps”

Awarded to the Lyrical Solo Routine performed by Mya W.

“Attack Mode”

Awarded to the Jazz Solo Routine performed by Mya W.

“Intensity”

Awarded to the Open Solo Routine performed by Nadia L.

The dancers also walked away from the season winning multiple awards in the following:

Show Stoppers

Performance Awards

Category Winners

High Score Overalls

Top Overall High Scores