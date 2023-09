(Fort Washakie, WY) – Sharmaine Weed, a local bareback horse racing champion, stars in a music video for Vincent Neil Emerson, a Texas-based singer and songwriter.

The album, The Golden Crystal Kingdom, will be released on November 10 and is produced by Shooter Jennings.

The song is titled “Little Wolf’s Invincible Yellow Medicine Paint” and the official music video, starring Weed, can be watched here.

