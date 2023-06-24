Local angler and fishing partner won the Glendo Mega

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton resident Clint Acres and Casper resident Chuck McAuley won first place at the Glendo Mega fishing tournament last weekend with a total tournament weight of 59.42.

Clint shared that they had never fished the Western Nebraska Walleye Series before. The two walked away with the $10,600 total prize, plus the added money for a total of $12,750.

The Glendo Mega was capped at 40 teams, a much smaller tournament than he normally enters.

“We fished them for a long time, and it’s just a good way to spend time with your friends and family,” Clint said about fishing tournaments.

He encourages folks with boats to take a kid or someone who normally doesn’t go fishing out on the water.

“It’s a hobby to get into, especially for kids, and it’s just so much fun.” h/t Clint Acres