Loan approved. What’s next? Find out at the next RMD Meeting

You’ve shared in the exciting news about the loan approval for Riverton’s new hospital. What are the next steps? Come find out by joining us at our next community meeting.
– – – – –
Tuesday, May 31 at 6:30 pm
Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre at Central Wyoming College
– – – – –
Our special guests will be:
• Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic Chief Medical Officer, Region
• Nicole Hobbs, Billings Clinic Vice President, Regional Operations
• Mitch Goplen, Billings Clinic Vice President, Facility Services
• Glenn Pauley, USDA Wyoming State Director
• Lorraine Werner, USDA Wyoming Community Programs Director
Sponsored by the Riverton Medical District