Riverton Medical District provided updates during community event Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – “In four years, we have our $54 million,” shared Vivian Watkins, Riverton Medical District board member. This prompted applause to break out across the room. “Thank you, but I’m going to turn that applause and make sure that every one of you now that that applause is for you. … This is not your board’s hospital. This is your hospital. We have an amazing board that is doing the footwork. But you are the ones that stand behind us and write those checks and give us encouragement.”

Tuesday night’s update at the Reach Foundation provided a behind-the-scenes look at what has been happening since funding was completed for the new hospital and what’s next.

The USDA and the State of Wyoming want to know where the money is going. The board has been busy jumping through numerous hoops – answering many questions, sitting in meetings, and ensuring every penny is spent the best way possible. This takes up quite a bit of the board’s time.

They have also been busy working with the Wisconsin-based healthcare architecture firm Erdman to design the hospital. They shared the most recent floor plans and building renderings during last night’s meeting. The floor plans are not quite ready for mass distribution, so they are not shared in this post. However, we will share them once they are ready. (h/t RMD) (h/t RMD) (h/t RMD)

As far as what’s next, a groundbreaking is planned for whenever the weather cooperates.

“We’ll break ground when we can see the ground,” Watkins noted. “I’m hoping June, maybe. Do you think we’ll see the ground by June?”

Once the groundbreaking happens, it will take 16 to 18 months for the hospital to be built.

