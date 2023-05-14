LMS counsellor selected as Wyoming’s sole recipient of Disney Imagination Campus Celebration

(Lander, WY) – In conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week last week, 100 inspiring teachers from across the nation were selected/announced for Disney’s Imagination Campus Celebration, the “celebration of a lifetime,” at Disneyland Resort in California.

Out of the 100 chosen, only one educator from Wyoming was selected this year, which happened to be Fremont County and Lander Middle School’s very own Cristina Jensen.

Cristina is a Guidance Counselor at LMS, and was selected out of 7,900 nationwide applicants for the distinguished award.

“Disney Imagination Campus provides a reimagined line of educational experiences for visiting student groups that harness beloved Disney franchises and includes a collection of interactive workshops, performances and special events centered around a variety of subjects that include performing arts, science & technology, arts & humanities, and leadership & innovation,” according to the announcement post.

“The uniquely Disney curriculum takes place at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California and offers a hands-on approach to learning based on industry trends to supercharge the imaginations of students and inspire their career ambitions.”

“In creating the curriculum,” the announcement continues, “Disney drew on its extensive experience in youth education, which ultimately led to a hands-on approach to learning and an imagination-powered curriculum that emphasizes key performance criteria as well as the critical skills students need to succeed in today’s world, such as leadership, confidence, creative problem-solving and teamwork.”

Congratulations and thanks for being an inspiration to students, Cristina!