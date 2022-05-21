‘Live like it is your last day;’ Class of 2022 Pathfinder High School Graduation Ceremony

(Lander, WY) – The Pathfinder High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony was held in the Pathfinder gym Friday night, in honor of the 11 students moving on to the next stages of their lives.

The class motto this year was “Live like it is your last day.”

Graduates made their way into the gym after each taking a turn ringing the honorary graduation bell, before joining parents, family, friends, teachers and classmates in front of the stage.

Advertisement

Graduates each got a turning ringing the honorary graduation bell. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo Pathfinder Class of 2022. h/t Vince Tropea photo

School Principal Ceatriss Wall welcomed the crowd after the graduates rolled in, before acknowledging each student with a personal story she shared with them during their time at Pathfinder. Principal Ceatriss Wall addresses the crowd. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Wall recognized the “unique personalities” that each student and staff member brings to the school, which she said exemplified the family-like atmosphere the school aspires to.

Wall then told students to “Wake up each day with an attitude of gratitude,” before closing things off by advising, “Go out there and change the world.”

Wall also later gave special recognition to the Pathfinder staff for their continuous efforts finding personal connections with the students. Pathfinder staff acknowledged. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Superintendent Dave Barker also echoed Wall’s praise of staff and students, and thanked students for persevering through difficult times through their high school years.

Advertisement

“Go out and make the world a better place,” Barker concluded. Dr. Barker addresses the gradutes. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The student speakers for the evening were Raedrea Sage and ZoeyJane Carrillo, who both stated how big a difference it makes being able to connect with their teachers on a personal level.

Sage thanked staff and students, commenting “I appreciate the hope you gave me to finish.”

Sage then recited the poem ‘A Map to the Next World,’ by Joy Harjo, which concludes with the following words:

“Crucial to finding the way is this: there is no beginning or end. You must make your own map.”

“I am so proud of my classmates, you struggled but you made it,” Carrillo commented in her speech before stating that Pathfinder has definitely prepared her and her fellow graduates for life after high school. Student speaker Raedrea Sage. h/t Vince Tropea photo Student speaker ZoeJane Carrillo. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The guest speaker chosen by students for the evening was Pathfinder ELA teacher Charleigh Wolfe, who made sure to sprinkle her speech with humor and “dad” jokes galore.

“A book fell on my head. I can only blame my shelf,” Wolfe opened to grinning graduates.

Among many other jokes and personal anecdotes about each student, she jokingly/endearingly equated the students to sloths, stating “They do things on their on time, in their own way, but are also fierce when they need to be.”

She also advised graduates to “Find your place, find your people, find your balance, and find your way,” before giving them personalized cards taped below their seats. ELA Teacher Charleigh Wolfe addresses the graduates. h/t Vince Tropea photo The graduates find their hidden cards from Mrs. Wolfe. h/t Vince Tropea photo

FCSD #1 School Board Chairman Jared Kail then announced the acceptance of graduates, who were then able to move their tassels after officially accepting their diplomas. (It should be noted, graduate Gabriel Lesher was not in attendance after graduating early). h/t Vince Tropea photo Kolter Appelhans. h/t Vince Tropea photo Acacia Calvert. h/t Vince Tropea photo ZoeyJane Carrillo. h/t Vince Tropea photo Emeri Coffee. h/t Vince Tropea photo Jasper Lawrence. h/t Vince Tropea photo Isaiah Lookingbill. h/t Vince Tropea photo Clina Oldman. h/t Vince Tropea photo Raedrea Sage. h/t Vince Tropea photo Ty Spies. h/t Vince Tropea photo Desirea Tuyen. h/t Vince Tropea photo Moving of the Tassles. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The graduates then celebrated with a silly string fight, while the class song “I Live” by One Republic played on the speakers. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo

Congratulations Class of 2022!