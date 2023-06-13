Legends swept by Dakota Ridge

(Littleton, CO) – The Lander Legends were in Colorado for a couple of days including a tour of the Colorado Rockies ballpark and watching them battle the Padres. In addition to having a blast, Lander also saw their first out-of-state opponent this season in Dakota Ridge. The Legends were swept in the doubleheader.

The first game showed signs of a potentially good game in a low-scoring affair. Heading into the bottom of the fourth inning it was all tied 1-1. However, Dakota Ridge in the bottom of the fourth inning would score 17 runs to take an 18-1 lead. The Eagles added two more runs to win 20-1 in game one.

Game two had a similar start. Lander was keeping things within reach trailing 4-1 after two innings of play. Dakota Ridge would add the 10-run rule into effect giving them a sweep over the Lander Legends 11-1 in five innings of play.

Lander Legends drop to 3-7 on the season and 0-4 in conference play. They will have another busy week including conference play again in Lovell and a Father’s Day tournament in Powell where they are scheduled to play four games total. Stay tuned for the schedule. County 10 will have coverage of all the games week for the Lander Legends.