Latest football polls keep Dubois and Wind River in the top five

(Fremont County, WY) – Week two of the Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll has been released and Fremont County saw no changes this week. The County 10 Sports Podcast the last two weeks has previewed the season and the common consensus was the Dubois and Wind River would be the likely two to make the most noise from the county this season.

The rankings appear to be the case for this. Wind River and Dubois didn’t move in their respective classes this week. The Rams held on to the second-place spot in 1A 6-man and received 14 second-place votes but no first-place votes.

The Rams will have a tough test this week taking on number one ranked Little Snake River which will be an entertaining game. The Rams lost to the Rattlers a season ago. In fact, Dubois has only beaten Little Snake River once in the last eight match-ups dating back to 2015. The test and opportunity are there for the Rams this week.

Wind River remains third in the Class 1A 9-Man rankings. The Cougars earned three first-place votes this week. The Punchers of Big Piney and the Hornets of Pine Bluffs remain ahead with Southeast and Lingle-Ft. Laramie behind Wind River.

The Cougars have earned a forfeit win over St. Stephens this week and will play Natrona County’s sub-varsity squad this Saturday at home.

Shoshoni was the only other Fremont County team to be recognized in the rankings this week but only earned a single fifth-place vote. The Wranglers head to Greybull this Friday. You can get the full breakdown of the rankings here.

