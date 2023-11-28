Laramie named one of the best small college towns in the country

(Laramie, WY) – As high school seniors are preparing for their next few years, many are weighing their college options. And right here in the Cowboy State are some great higher education options.

WalletHub has confirmed that theory this year, telling us that Wyoming ranks in the top ten nationally for our junior college system.

Additionally, the state’s only university is located in one of their top ten small college communities this year.

After putting together a list with several metrics including financial cost, social environment, academic and economic opportunities and more, WalletHub determined Laramie is the sixth best small college town in America. Best Small College Towns* 1. Ann Arbor, MI 2. Charlottesville, VA 3. West Lafayette, IN 4. College Station, TX 5. Provo, UT 6. Laramie, WY 7. Wilmington, NC 8. Santa Barbara, CA 9. Oxford, OH 10. Boca Raton, FL WalletHub

And, if you’re curious their best mid-sized college town was Scottsdale, Arizona. Their best large college town was Austin, Texas. Check out the full list here!