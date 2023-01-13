LanderBiz: Spice up your meals with Yellowstone Spice Company

#landerbiz, brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, shares the stories of the local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County locals may have noticed the eye-catching Yellowstone Spice Company displays at stores in Lander and Riverton this past year and wondered what the story was, so County 10 recently sat down with owner and operator Scout Fauth to get more details on the new business.

Fauth started the company, which operates out of Lander, in April of 2022, after a bout of inspiration.

“This idea hit me like a bolt of lightning.”

Initially, the first product Fauth focused on was a steak rub that originated from a family recipe, but Yellowstone Spice soon branched out to a number of treats, including “Mud Pot” hot chocolate (inspired by the boiling mud pits of Yellowstone Park), “Wyoming Winter” mints, “Fry Dust” seasoning, unrefined “Cowboy Salt” sourced from Utah, and more to come. The various Yellowstone Spice Company products. h/t Vince Tropea

Currently you can purchase Yellowstone Spice Company products at Mr.s D’s Food Center and Red, White and Buffalo in Lander, and at the Fremont Local Market in Riverton.



Fauth’s goal is to eventually get the products into Yellowstone National Park, and hopes tourists will want to snatch up the treats as keepsakes or gifts.

“There’s 4 million tourists coming in every year, and if we have a cool product that even locals want I think we’re on a good track.”

One of the things that definitely helps catch the eye of tourists and locals alike is the logo designed by his sister Samantha, which folks can also sport with apparel and stickers.

While details are still being kept under wraps about new products, Fauth did share that there will be some new flavors coming up as we approach grilling season this summer.

In addition to the stores mentioned above and the official website, folks can also get Yellowstone Spice Company goods at Amazon, but like Fauth told County 10, it’s best to “keep it local” and purchase in town.

If any companies or restaurants would like to feature or use Yellowstone Spice Company products, click here for more information.