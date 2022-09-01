Lander Young Professionals hosting end-of-summer Barbeque Party Amanda Fehring September 1, 2022 (Stock Photo) Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Lander, WY) – The Lander Young Professionals are holding a 21+ end-of-summer Barbecue Party on Thursday, September 8 at 6:30 pm on the patio at 592 Main Street. Related Posts LPD Chief shares information on Tuesday incident involving young girl hit by vehicle at Main Street, Baldwin Creek Road intersection Vince Tropea - Fremont County sports schedule September 1-3 Wyatt Burichka - WHP trooper assists motorist with flat tire in Fremont County Riverton Volleyball Invite recap FCSD #1 school board to look into continuing Lights-On summer hunter safety classes; took action on seven items at last meeting Wyoming.com continues to expand its Internet Service in Lander Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!