Lander Young Professionals hosting end-of-summer Barbeque Party

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
(Stock Photo)

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Young Professionals are holding a 21+ end-of-summer Barbecue Party on Thursday, September 8 at 6:30 pm on the patio at 592 Main Street.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.