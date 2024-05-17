Warm, dry, windy conditions for Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, May 17, will be a very warm, dry and windy day.

The pressure gradient will increase today ahead of an approaching Pacific cold front, which will result in wind gusts up to 45+ mph and usher in the warmest temperatures of the season, Lipson added.

Those winds will continue into tonight with mostly clear skies, but will diminish around midnight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that a few very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the far north late in the afternoon, and that we should expect similar weather tomorrow, then cooler and wetter conditions through next week.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 40s and upper 30’s. h/t NWSR