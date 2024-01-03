Lander Rural firefighter saved honor flags during New Year’s Eve structure fire in Ethete

(Lander, WY) – A photo has recently been making its rounds on social media of Lander Rural Fire Department firefighter Blake Davison carrying two flags of honor from a burning residence, which was taken after firefighters had responded to a structure fire on Coolidge Drive in Ethete on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The photo was taken just after firefighters had arrived on scene shortly after being paged to the fire around 7:15 AM on New Year’s Eve.

County Deputy Chief Dan Oakley told County 10 that the occupants had evacuated the residence safely prior to their arrival, and that no injuries were reported for either the residents or firefighters.

“Upon arrival the fire had worked its way from the porch into the attic area of the structure,” Oakley explained, and as firefighters made their attack inside, the flags were noticed and protected, with Davison ultimately carrying them out of the building.

Flags of honor such as these often memorialize those who have served or given their lives in service of the US Military, and are extremely sentimental for the family members who have them.

Deputy Chief Oakley also shared that Lander Rural Battalion 3, Battalion 1 out of Riverton, and Battalion 5 out of Morton-Kinnear were on scene, with a mutual aid assist from Lander City Fire.

Thanks again to firefighter Davison, and to all of our local firefighters and first responders!

