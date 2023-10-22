Lander, Riverton among ‘Best Small Towns in Wyoming for Retirees’

(Fremont County, WY) – Travel website worldatlas.com recently compiled a list of the “Best Small Towns in Wyoming for Retirees,” and both Riverton and Lander made the cut from Fremont County.

Here’s what they had to say about each Fremont County locale.

Riverton:

Advertisement

“Known as a historical crossroads for explorers, cowboys, and Indigenous peoples, the town of Riverton, sitting along the Yellowstone Highway, has a population of around 10,800 people. The town is an ideal choice for retirees: it makes a wonderful spot to settle down in a welcoming, close-knit community.

“Annual local events include the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally held each summer, and the Fremont County Fair. Named after the four waterways surrounding Riverton, this location has plenty of nature to explore and lies close to the Castle Gardens Petroglyph Site and the Wind River area. The Riverton Museum rounds out the cultural attractions that make Riverton a place to settle post-career.”

Lander:

“Slightly larger than some Wyoming towns, Lander, with a population of 7,600, is a charming spot in the center of the state. This quaint community, tucked at the foot of the Wind River Mountain Range, boasts dramatic mountain scenery and a diverse array of outdoor options.

Advertisement

“It is perfect for retirees looking to spend their day in the beauty of nature and fresh air. In addition, Lander is a top choice for seniors because it has a large number of retirement communities and many health services options, like the Lander Senior Center.”

To see the complete list from worldatlas.com, click here.