Lander Middle School Angel Tree provided over 80 FCSD #1 students with Christmas packages

Vince Tropea
LMS Counselor Cristina Jensen poses with the 2022 Angel Tree packages. h/t Cristina Jensen photo

(Lander, WY) – This year Lander Middle School (LMS) Angel Tree served 85 children in FCSD#1, according to LMS Counselor Cristina Jensen.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of our wonderful community. We had teachers, parents, students, and even out of state friends help buy for these families, Jensen commented, adding that she “would like to personally give a shout out to the following businesses who went above and beyond to help.”

  • Elemental Performance + Fitness
  • Boyle Electric
  • Wyoming Game and Fish Department
  • FCSD #1
  • Lander Medical Clinic Western Family Care

Way to go Sabers!

