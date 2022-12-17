Lander Middle School Angel Tree provided over 80 FCSD #1 students with Christmas packages

(Lander, WY) – This year Lander Middle School (LMS) Angel Tree served 85 children in FCSD#1, according to LMS Counselor Cristina Jensen.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of our wonderful community. We had teachers, parents, students, and even out of state friends help buy for these families, Jensen commented, adding that she “would like to personally give a shout out to the following businesses who went above and beyond to help.”

Elemental Performance + Fitness

Boyle Electric

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

FCSD #1

Lander Medical Clinic Western Family Care

Way to go Sabers!

