Lander man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

(Lander, WY) – 32-year-old Kyeren Dillon Tillman of Lander was sentenced to 13 months’ imprisonment for failure to register as a sex offender on August 8, according to a recent press release from the Department of Justice.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence, which also included five years of supervised release.

The special assessment in this matter was remitted by the Court.

Advertisement

According to court documents, Tillman is a convicted sex offender who had not checked in with the Wind River Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) office since July 2022.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshal Service with assistance from the Wind River SORNA office, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist