Lander man arraigned for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – 35-year-old Brennon Scott of Lander was arraigned on March 22 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Scott pled not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for May 28 before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

Advertisement

Scott was detained at the request of the government and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, the release also states.

Federal Court documents later obtained by County 10 state that Scott “did knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine,” on or about February 2.

If convicted, Scott faces 5-40 years’ imprisonment with no less than four years of supervised release and up to a $5 million fine.

County 10 will provide updates on this case as they become available, which can be found here.

Advertisement