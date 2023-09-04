Lander Lutherans aim to keep community warm during winter months

(Lander, WY) – In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) designated Sunday, September 11, 2013, as a day of service. Inviting and encouraging the nearly 10,000 congregations and 4 million members that made up the ELCA at that time, into a day of service to the community which they served. Since then, the first Sunday after Labor Day has been designated as “God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday” and celebrated as a day of service to the communities in which each church serves.

Beginning in 2013, Faith Lutheran Church in Lander jumped in with both feet, eager to serve the wonderful community in which they live and work. During the first few years, they cleaned up parks, helped with painting and organizing at the Care and Share Food Bank, and other needs within their community.

On Sept. 11, 2016, they began to cut and split wood to be given to those who were in need of firewood for heating during the cold winter months. Those in need of wood are asked to simply call the church (307)332-2192 and leave a message if necessary, or email them at [email protected] or even send a message from their website www.landerlutherans.org and they will deliver a load of wood to them.

“We found that this service filled a greater need than we had first anticipated,” the Pastor shared. “Therefore, we have continued each year gathering, cutting and splitting wood for those in need over the cold winter months.

“Sunday, September 10, 2023, for the 8th year in a row, you will hear the growl of chainsaws and the crunch of splitters filling the morning air along Sinks Canyon Road near Faith Lutheran Church as we are a church that rolls up our sleeves and gets to work – one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor.”

All are invited and welcome. Sunday Service begins at 9 a.m., wood cutting and splitting will begin about 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and will last for several hours. Come work a little or a lot side by side with your neighbors and your community. Wood collection for 2023 firewood bank (h/t Amelia Decker)