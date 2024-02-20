Lander local’s photo selected for ‘Wyoming Wildlife’ magazine’s annual photo contest

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department congratulates the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 54th annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions.

The grand-prize winner for best overall photo was titled, “Blossom in the beak,” of a rufous hummingbird from Rob Koelling of Powell, Wyoming.

“On behalf of the Wyoming Wildlife staff, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing photographers who participated and entered their exceptional photos into this contest,” said Patrick Owen, Wyoming Wildlife creative director. “Our February photo issues are always top-notch publications because of their willingness to share the intimate moments they capture while behind the lens.”

Advertisement

Winners of front and back cover include:

Front cover: Ron Hayes, Douglas, Wyoming, “Spawning brookies.”

Ron Hayes, Douglas, Wyoming, “Spawning brookies.” ​Back cover: Shane Morrison, Colorado Springs, Colorado, “Leaping fox.”

Winners for the Wildlife category include:

First place: Ken Conger, Columbus, Montana, “Mountain goats.”

Ken Conger, Columbus, Montana, “Mountain goats.” ​ Second place: Noah Elm, Kaycee, Wyoming, “Mountain lion.“

Noah Elm, Kaycee, Wyoming, “Mountain lion.“ Third place: Denise Williamson, Jackson, Wyoming, “Cow and calf moose swimming.”

Winners for the Scenic category include:

First place: Matt Ley, Cheyenne, Wyoming, “Light and dark.”

Matt Ley, Cheyenne, Wyoming, “Light and dark.” ​ Second place: Lance Faulkner, Laramie, Wyoming, “Signs of spring.”

Lance Faulkner, Laramie, Wyoming, “Signs of spring.” Third place: Matt Ley, Cheyenne, Wyoming, “Resilient.”

Winners for the Recreation category include:

Advertisement

First place: Nick Garcia, Lakewood, Colorado, “Art of retrieval.”

Nick Garcia, Lakewood, Colorado, “Art of retrieval.” Second place: Thomas Vernon, Casper, Wyoming, “Outdoor escape.”

Thomas Vernon, Casper, Wyoming, “Outdoor escape.” Third place: Kinley Bollinger, Powell, Wyoming, “Skiing under the stars.”

Winners for the Flora category include:

First place: Nancy Alley, Lander, Wyoming, “Perfect refraction.”

Nancy Alley, Lander, Wyoming, “Perfect refraction.” Second place: Matt Ley, Cheyenne, Wyoming, “Dandelion macroverse.”

Matt Ley, Cheyenne, Wyoming, “Dandelion macroverse.” ​Third place: Ashley Gibson, Rock Springs, Wyoming, “Forest floor.”

About Wyoming Wildlife Magazine

Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Its pages are full of the wild things and wild places that make Wyoming incomparable. Call (800) 710-8345 or go online to subscribe for $17.95 for 12 issues.

Advertisement