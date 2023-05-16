Lander Lobos go 3-1 at Mother’s Day Tournament

(Lander, WY) – The annual Mother’s Day Tournament in Lander took place last Saturday and Sunday with six teams competing. The Lobos would make it all the way to the championship game against Rock Springs in a tight contest.

Lander got their Saturday started with a contest against Glenrock. In just a four-inning game, the Lobos would score six runs while pulling off the shut-out. Connor Higginbotham pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and allowed no hits.

The nightcap contest had the Lobos taking on the Casper Crosshairs. The bats were rolling for Lander scoring 11 runs in just the first inning. The Lobos in three innings of play would add four more runs in the second and just one in the third. Evan Stephenson pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts in just 52 pitches in the game.

Winning Saturday’s games put the Lobos as the number one seed and they would take on Gillette with a chance of making it into the championship game. After an early 6-5 start in favor of Lander after one inning, the Lobos scored seven more runs including six in the second. The game was called in the third inning due to the time limit being reached. Higginbotham again pitched a complete game to help the Lobos advance to the championship game against Rock Springs.

The Lobos and Rock Springs would be in a one-run scored contest that came all the way in the first inning by Rock Springs. The Lobos defense would keep the game close but leaving runners on base would be the big difference in the game as they fell with a final of 1-0. Stephenson pitches his second complete game of the weekend throwing 118 pitches.

The Lander Lobos start the season 3-1 and will take on the Casper Crosshairs on the road this Saturday.