Lander Legends go 1-2 this week

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Legends had a winning Sunday sweeping Buffalo 19-11 in game one and 12-7 in game two. The Legends in conference play start 0-4 falling to Lovell and Cody.

Tuesday against Lovell, Lander in game one held Lovell to a 1-0 lead. However, one error would lead Lovell to add five more runs in the sixth inning and shut out Lander and force a no-hitter on the Legends. The game one final would be 6-0. Game two was a lot closer for the Legends. Lander and Lovell went back and forth with the Mustangs scoring one in the first and two in the third. Lander in the Third inning would have a big inning adding six runs in the third to take a 6-3 lead. Lovell added six more runs in the game while Lander scored two more runs. The final would favor Lovell 9-8 to have Lander have an 0-2 conference record.

The Legends would have an even tougher opponent against the defending champion Cody Cubs. The Cubs would have the bats going all day with game one having a final of 21-4 and game two being 15-7. Lander would have a lead at one in game two in the first inning leading 7-6, but Cody would regain the lead and never lose it.

The Lander Legends are 3-4 on the season and 0-4 in conference play. The Legends are scheduled to play in Colorado against Dakota Ridge next Sunday.