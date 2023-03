(Lander, WY) – The Special Olympics Lander Jackalope Jump fundraiser had to be cancelled this past weekend due to road conditions, but now has been rescheduled for April 15th.

Organizer Ron Grogan says it will be at the same place (Palace Pharmacy), and at the same time (2:00 PM jump, 1:00 PM registration).

We’ll see you there athletes and jumpers!

Advertisement