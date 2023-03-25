Lander Jackalope Jump postponed due to road conditions

(Lander, WY) – The Special Olympics Lander Jackalope Jump that was scheduled for today, March 25, has been postponed due to road conditions, according to organizer Ron Grogan.

Grogan told County 10 that one of the other organizers bringing the materials needed for the event was going to be driving from Cody, which currently has roads under a number of no unnecessary travel advisories.

“The new date hasn’t been set yet. We’re hoping as soon as we can in April,” Grogan said.

County 10 will share the new date and time as soon as they become available. Until then, keep raising those funds, jumpers and athletes!