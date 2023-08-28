Lander girls swimming & diving team started season off strong at weekend Lander Relays, Bruce Gresly Pentathlon

(Lander, WY) – Swimming and Diving Season kicked off in Lander with two large meets at Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center last weekend.

Lander hosted four other teams at the Lander Relays on Friday and eight teams at the Bruce Gresly Pentathlon on Saturday. Lander came out on top on Friday with 343 points, followed by Worland with 285 points, and Riverton in third with 235.

On Saturday Lander placed four swimmers in the top ten overall standing at the pentathlon.

Lander’s team is coached by Head Coach Erik DeClue, assisted by Diving Coach Faith Hamilton, and Assistant Coach Greg Anderson.

The Lander Relays were a fun way to kick off the season with non-standard events such as the 200 yard butterfly relay, a 500 yard freestyle relay, and a 400 yard medley relay where each swimmer swam a 100 yard medley.

You may not see those events again this season, but it was an entertaining way to start things out and ease new swimmers into competition.

Top-three finishers for Lander in individual events included: Daegan Reinhardt (1st in 200 yard freestyle and 1st in 100 yard backstroke), Josey Johnson (2nd in 200 yard freestyle), Lara Robertson (1st in 50 yard freestyle), Ruby Johnson (3rd in 50 yard freestyle), Emily Plaisted (2nd in 100 yard freestyle and 1st in 100 yard breaststroke), Arianna Applegate (2nd in 100 yard backstroke), and Chayse Denton (3rd in 100 yard breaststroke).

Lander also won three relays: the 400 yard medley relay (Lara Robertson, Chayse Denton, Katy Anderson, Emilia Hou-Carlton), the 200 yard butterfly relay (Katy Anderson, Sierra Selley, Chayse Denton, Emilia Hou-Carlton), and the 500 yard freestyle relay (Liv Ooten, Ruby Johnson, Daegan Reinhardt, and Josey Johnson).

Saturday’s Pentathlon featured more than 100 athletes. Divers completing 11 dives were eligible for scoring. Swimmers who swam all 5 swimming events had their times in each event combined for a total used to determine overall individual placing.

Top overall finishers for Lander were Katy Anderson (2nd), Emily Anderson (4th), Lara Robertson (6th), and Daegan Reinhardt (8th).

Top-three placers in individual events included: Katy Anderson (2nd in 100 yard butterfly and 1st in 100 yard backstroke), Josey Johnson (3rd in 50 yard freestyle), Emily Anderson (2nd in 100 yard breaststroke), and Lara Robertson (100 yard freestyle).

Head Coach Erik DeClue had this to say about the performances. “They swam really well for the first weekend of competition. We had some really good swims which is an awesome way to start the season!”

Coach Anderson agreed and said he was really impressed with the newer swimmers and “how much they had improved in such a short time.”

By the end of the weekend, Lander had eight athletes swim state-qualifying times.

These were seniors Josey Johnson and Emily Anderson, Juniors Lara Robertson and Emma Jones, Sophomores Daegan Reinhardt and Katy Anderson, and Freshmen Emily Plaisted and Chayse Denton.

They have earned the right to wear the green parkas at meets for the rest of the season. Many of their teammates will be joining them in green soon!

The Lander team is in action again next Friday in Green River or Cody. Their next home meet will be Friday September 8th in a dual meet against Green River.

——

Lander Relays 8/25/23

Overall Scores and Local Finishers: 1. Lander 343, 2. Worland 285, 3. Riverton 235, 4. Kemmerer 193, 5. Sublette 184

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Kemmerer 2:11.05, 2. Lander A (K. Anderson, K. Parker, E. Hou-Carlton, R. Johnson) 2:15.67, 3. Lander B (E. Giesmann, J. Johnson, M. Clancy, E. Anderson) X2:16.75, 4. Riverton A (L. Nowland, C. Smith, K. Vincent, S. Pfisterer) 2:21.34, 5. Lander C (A. Applegate, L. Ooten, E. Plaisted, L. Rounds) X2:33.41, 7. Riverton B (A. Peart, Y. Gotker, S. DeClercq, P. Westmore) X2:44.51

200 Yard Freestyle

1. D. Reinhardt LAN 2:11.43, 2. J. Johnson LAN 2:17.97, 4. P. Barta RIV 2:27.56, 5. A. Tate RIV 2:28.80, 10. S. Selley LAN 2:47.16

400 Yard Medley Relay

1 Lander A (L. Robertson, C. Denton, K. Anderson, E. Hou-Carlton) 4:50.97, 2 Lander B (A. Applegate, E. Plaisted, E. Anderson, C. Hampton) X5:00.17, 5 Riverton A (C. Smith, S. DeClercq, A. Chittwood, A. Tate) 5:44.53

50 Yard Freestyle

1 L. Robertson LAN 26.72, 3. R. Johnson LAN 30.55, 14. K. Parker LAN 35.13, 15. P. Westmore RIV 35.63, 20. K. Salway-One Horn LAN 37.54, 25. L. Rounds LAN 40.90, 26. A. Shakespeare RIV 44.22

Diving

1 H. Walker KEM 164.50, 4. Bri. Sweeney RIV 144.45, 6. Bre Sweeney RIV 134.50, 7. A. Peart RIV 123.30, 8. L. Ooten LAN 120.30, 9. S. Pfisterer RIV 111.85, 10. M. Delbridge LAN 103.15, 11. M. Clancy LAN 99.15

200 Yard Butterfly Relay

1 Lander B (K. Anderson, S. Selley, C. Denton, E. Hou-Carlton) 2:09.73, 2. Riverton A (K. Vincent, C. Smith, L. Nowland, A. Tate) 2:22.65, 4. Lander A (C. Hampton, D. Reinhardt, E. Anderson, K. Salway-One Horn) X2:28.70

100 Yard Freestyle

1 M. Newell WOR 1:01.24, 2. E. Plaisted LAN 1:02.59, 6. A. Chittwood RIV 1:15.74, 8. E. Giesmann LAN 1:18.72, 9. K. Parker LAN 1:18.82, 14. M. Delbridge LAN 1:30.47, 16. A. Shakespeer RIV 1:42.32

500 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Lander B (L. Ooten, R. Johnson, D. Reinhardt, J. Johnson) 5:42.89, 2. Lander A (L. Rounds, S. Selley, L. Robertson, C. Denton) X5:50.84, 4. Riverton A (L. Nowland, K. Vincent, S. DeClercq, P. Barta) 6:06.82

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Kemmerer A 1:52.33, 3 Riverton A (P. Barta, L. Nowland, Y. Gotter, S. Pfisterer) 2:08.60, 6. Lander B (M. Delbridge, C. Hampton, E. Giesmann, K. Salway-One Horn) 2:21.65

100 Yard Backstroke

1 D. Reinhardt LAN 1:08.31, 2. A. Applegate LAN 1:14.28, 3. S. Pfisterer RIV 1:18.52, 4. A. Peart RIV 1:19.70, 6. R. Johnson LAN 1:24.28, 15. L. Ooten LAN 1:35.99, 16. K. Salway-One Horn X1:38.96, 20. Bri. Sweeney RIV 2:15.68

100 Yard Breaststroke

1 E. Plaisted LAN 1:18.20, 3. C. Denton LAN 1:20.38, 4. L. Robertson LAN 1:23.51, 7. S. Selley LAN 1:36.86, 10. Y. Gotker RIV 1:44.51

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Kemmerer A 4:18.83, 2. Riverton A (P. Barta, A. Tate, C. Smith, K. Vincent) 4:22.09, 4. Lander A (J. Johnson, K. Anderson, M. Clancy, M. Delbridge) 4:39.34, 5. Lander B (A. Applegate, C. Hampton, E. Anderson, E. Giesmann) X4:40.43

—-

Bruce Gresly Pentathlon 8/26/23

Combined Events Total Time

1 M. Tattersall JAC 4:43.71, 2. K. Anderson LAN 4:46.81, 4. E. Anderson LAN 4:58.99, 6. L. Robertson LAN 5:07.04, 8. D Reinhardt LAN 5:15.07, E. Jones LAN 5:17.66, 17. C. Denton LAN 5:19.56, 23. E. Plaisted LAN 5:34.05, 28. A. Tate RIV 5:38.56, 38. C. Smith RIV 5:52.71, 43. J. Spradlin RIV 5:59.62, 44. A. Peart RIV 5:59.76, 47. S. Selley LAN 6:03.30, 48. S. Pfisterer RIV 6:04.28, 53. A. Applegate LAN 6:11.27, 56. L. Nowland RIV 6:14.14, 61. E. Hou-Carlton LAN 6:30.82, 73. Y.Gotker RIV 7:04.35, 75. S. DeClercq RIV 7:13.73

100 Yard Butterfly

1 M. Tattersall JAC 1:01.30, 2. K. Anderson LAN 1:02.37, 6. E. Anderson LAN 1:08.99, 9. Robertson LAN 1:10.92, 14. Denton LAN 1:12.62, 22. Jones LAN 1:14.80, 26T Tate RIV 1:16.06, 26T Reinhardt LAN 1:16.06, 28. J. Johnson LAN 1:16.73, 38. Spradlin RIV 1:22.78, 39. Hampton LAN 1:22.80, 41. Hou-Carlton LAN 1:23.89, 42. Selley LAN 1:24.11, 51. Plaisted LAN 1:26.3254. Peart RIV 1:27.59, 55. Nowland RIV 1:27.75, 59. Pfisterer RIV 1:29.15, 64. Applegate LAN 1:32.88, 70. Chittwood RIV 1:40.14, 80. DeClercq RIV 1:50.24, 81. Gotker RIV 1:51.19

100 Yard Backstroke

1 K Anderson LAN 1:03.10, 4. Robertson LAN 1:05.90, 5. E. Anderson LAN 1:08.25, 8. Reinhardt LAN 1:08.80, 9. J. Johnson LAN 1:09.01, 12. Jones LAN 1:10.09, 23. Plaisted LAN 1:13.39, 24. Denton LAN 1:13.79, 25. Vincent RIV 1:13.90, 28. Applegate LAN 1:14.75, 38. Tate RIV 1:17.53, 39. Peart RIV 1:17.78, 40. Hampton LAN 1:17.95, 41. Pfisterer RIV 1:18.27, 42. Smith RIV 1:18.45, 47. Selley LAN 1:21.57, 54. Spradlin RIV 1:23.45, 55. Nowland RIV 1;23.62, 70. Chitwood RIV 1:28.72, 71. Hou-Carlton LAN 1:29.10, 80. Gotker RIV 1:32.90, 83. DeClercq RIV 1:33.98, EXHIBITION SWIM TIMES (Swimmers not entered in all 5 events) Barta RIV 1:18.59, Clancy LAN 1:22.75, R. Johnson LAN 1:23.07, Giesmann LAN 1:30.57, Parker LAN 1:30.88, Westmore RIV 1:37.33, Even LAN 1:37.88, Lyles LAN 1;37.99, Salway-One Horn LAN 1:39.85, Rounds LAN 1:52.94, Shakespeer RIV 2:01.96

50 Yard Freestyle

1 Tattersall JAC 25.84, 3. J. Johnson LAN 26.31, 5. K. Anderson LAN 26.65, 6. Robertson LAN 26.88, 8. E. Anderson LAN 26.95, 13. Jones LAN 27.93, 14. Denton LAN 27.96, 15T Reinhardt LAN 28.10, 21. Vincent RIV 28.42, 24. Spradlin RIV 29.16, 27. Plaisted LAN 29.30, 34. Tate RIV 29.80, 39. Smith RIV 30.12, 48. Peart RIV 30.71, 50. Selley LAN 30.93, 53. Nowland RIV 31.35, 61. Hampton LAN 31.94, 63. Applegate LAN 32.23, 66. Hou-Carlton LAN 32.48, 72. Chittwood RIV 33.16, 73. Pfisterer RIV 33.18, 82. DeClercq RIV 35.14, 87. Gotker RIV 35.86, EXHIBITION SWIM TIMES Barta RIV 27.70, Clancy LAN 31.26, R. Johnson LAN 31.62, Giesmann LAN 34.16, Westmore RIV 35.45, Parker LAN 36.25, Salway-One HOrn LAN 37.33, Lyles LAN 37.49, Even LAN 38.74, Rounds LAN 40.86, Shakespeer RIV 47.02

100 Yard Breaststroke

1 Musclow JAC 1:15.05, 2. E. Anderson LAN 1:15.16, 5. K. Anderson 1:16.68, 10. Plaisted LAN 1:20.75, 14. Reinhardt LAN 1:21.60, 15. Denton LAN 1:21.78, 16. Jones LAN 1:22.16, 20. J. Johnson LAN 1:22.86, 26. Robertson LAN 1:25.34, 28. Vincent RIV 1:25.86, 37. Tate RIV 1:29.83, 42. Smith RIV 1:31.68, 45. Peart RIV 1:32.50, 47. Pfisterer RIV 1:32.99, 56. Selley LAN 1:35.75, 58. Spradlin RIV 1:36.34, 60. Nowland RIV 1:37.53, 61. Applegate LAN 1;#8.34, 66. Gotker RIV 1:42.70, 67. Chittwood RIV 1:42.87, 79. Hou-Carlton LAN 1:53.34, EXHIBITION SWIM TIMES: Barta RIV 1:22.54, Clancy LAN 1:35.38, Parker LAN 1:36.02, Even LAN 1:49.41, Lyles LAN 1:52.24, Salway-One Horn LAN 2:18.22

100 Yard Freestyle

1 Tattersall JAC 55.34, 3. Robertson LAN 58.00, 4. K. Anderson LAN 58.01, 7. E. Anderson LAN 59.64, 8. Reinhardt LAN 1:00.51, 14. Jones LAN 1:02.68, 19. Denton LAN 1:03.41, 21. Plaisted LAN 1:04.29, 24. Vincent RIV 1:04.89, 27. Tate RIV 1:05.34, 34. Smith RIV 1:06.72, 35. Spradlin RIV 1:07.89, 47. Pfisterer RIV 1:10.69, 48. Selley LAN 1:10.94, 49. Peart RIV 1:11.18, 52. Hou-Carlton LAN 1:12.01, 56. Applegate LAN 1:13.07, 57. Hampton LAN 1:13.31, 68. Chittwood RIV 1:16.65, 80. DeClercq RIV 1:19.60, 83. Gotker RIV 1:21.70, EXHIBITION SWIM TIMES Barta RIV 1:04.74, Clancy LAN 1:13.12, Giesmann LAN 1:20.29, Parker LAN 1:22.04, Lyles LAN 1:24.55, Salway-One Horn LAN 1:24.95, Westmore RIV 1:27.99, Even LAN 1:30.98, Shakespeer RIV 1:44.73, Rounds LAN 1:49.34

Diving

1 Mendez JAC 364.15, 7. Bri Sweeney RIV 245.95, 10. Bree Sweeney RIV 204.10, EXHIBITION DIVERS (6 dives) Ooten LAN 111.65, Delbridge LAN 97.90

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.