Lander City Council to hear annual LPD update during Tuesday work session

The Lander City Council will hold a work session meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes a city audit presentation for 2022-2023 from Bryan Brown with the Summit West CPA Group.

The council will also hear the annual Lander Police Department update from LPD chief Scott Peters.

There are two discussion items on the agenda, regarding:

-a tabled ordinance on zoning for a lot in the 400 block of Washakie Street

-ordinance updates to liquor licenses and staff bonding

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 886 3069 3213 Passcode: 53663).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

