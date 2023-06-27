Lander City Council to discuss utility rates during work session Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes four new business items.

First, there will be a presentation from Eric Andrews about changes to the Lander Investment For Tomorrow program, which helps direct use of the city’s half-percent sales tax funds for economic development.

After the presentation, the council will discuss:

-a proposed resolution changing water and utility rates

-an update to the workers’ compensation section of the city’s policy manual

-a Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to cover cost overruns for the Gannett Peak Safe Routes to Schools project

‘Grant season’

Assistant mayor RaJean Strube Fossen spoke about the TAP grant during a recent meeting, explaining that the city “didn’t have enough grant money to cover the construction costs as estimated” for the Gannett Peak project.

“We also found out that designs did not adequately address peoples’ landscaping after we … put in new ADA sidewalk,” she said. “So we’re going back to WYDOT, with their blessing, to ask for an overrun, and that’s where our TAP funds will be applied for this year.”

It is “grant season,” Strube Fossen said, indicating that the city also plans to partner with Fremont County to apply for Safe Streets and Roads for All funding this year to help pay for “multi-modal routes on Tweed Lane (and) Squaw-Baldwin.”

In August, she continued, the city plans to seek Community Development Block Grant funding “to try and acquire property to increase our accesses into the new Popo Agie River Park.”

Tuesday’s work session is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 821 1080 9857 Passcode: 394030).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.