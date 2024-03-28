Lander Church of Christ welcomes Stone Nix to the community

I am Stone Nix, and I have the pleasure of serving as Minister to the Lander Church of Christ located at 1320 Sinks Canyon Road in Lander, Wyoming. Stone Nix, Lander Church of Christ

I am from Rose Bud, Arkansas (Pop. 482) and received my undergraduate education from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and Homiletics with an emphasis in Ancient Biblical Languages.

Following graduation, I went on to pursue and complete a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership from the Harding Graduate School of Business Administration. I am currently pursuing a Master of Divinity from the Harding School of Theology.

Schooling aside I enjoy spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, and running. You will likely find me haunting some of the fine coffee shops around town, if so, don’t hesitate to say hello or strike up a conversation. Thus far, Lander has been a very welcoming place with warm, friendly people and gorgeous scenery. I look forward to meeting many more people in the coming days.

