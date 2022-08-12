Lander, assessor reach agreement on property taxes for community center, golf course

Lander will not have to pay the property taxes that were imposed on its community center and golf course earlier this year, city officials heard this week.

“They were able to work out an agreement,” city attorney Adam Phillips told the Lander City Council during a regular meeting Tuesday.

He noted that the restaurant and bar the golf course will still be taxed, but Councilmember Julia Stuble reminded the audience that the city had been “facing a tax bill for the entire … golf course property and the community center.”

“This is excellent news,” she said. “I’m somewhat surprised.”

Mayor Monte Richardson agreed that it was a “good outcome.”

“It should’ve ended up this way to begin with,” he said. “Just the restaurant and bar – they will tax that because it is a business.”

The city has now dropped its property tax appeal for both properties, he added.

“This makes it kind of like a settlement,” assistant mayor RaJean Strube Fossen said Friday. “It will not go to appeals.”

Shoshoni’s medical clinic also got a property tax bill this year, and town clerk Chris Konija said staff is “still going down that process” of appealing the charge.