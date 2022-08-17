Kyle Butterfield sworn in as Riverton’s new City Administrator

(Riverton, WY) At last night’s Riverton City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Gard swore in former Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield as the new City Administrator.

Butterfield steps into the position succeeding Tony Tolstedt, who had taken a position in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

“That’s a really good move on our side and our behalf, and I appreciate the council for participating in that,” said Mayor Gard. “Kyle has been with us for eight years and will continue to do a wonderful job, knows what he’s doing, and we look forward to many years of service out of him.”

Advertisement

“Thank you for this opportunity; I really appreciate the confidence and trust you put in me,” Butterfield said. “I want to say thank you to my peers for their support thus far, and I very much look forward to working with them and working with you. Riverton’s a great place, and there are fun things I think we can get accomplished and a lot we can do.”