Kulow breaks the 100 Free Style record for the 17-18 age group

(Indianapolis, IN) – Former Lander Valley graduate and now Arizona State University (ASU) swimmer Jonny Kulow is competing in the National Championships. Kulow recorded a 48.70 in the 100 freestyle in Tempe, Arizona not long ago. That time made him the second fastest in his age group.

After yesterday, he just became the fastest in his age group. Kulow swam a time of 48.47 in the long course meter which beats the 2021 record set by Jack Alexy.

Kulow keeps continuing to have an impressive post-prep career winning PAC-12 Rookie of the Year, and helping ASU to a second-place finish. He has plenty of swimming left this week, according to the Fremont1_Swimming Twitter. Kulow will swim today, Thursday, and Saturday.

