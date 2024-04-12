Kidnapping, arson, sexual assault added to charges against Riverton man involved in 2022 aggravated robbery; jury trial set for July

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 39-year-old Riverton man Terrence Jenkins pled “not guilty” to multiple felony charges at his arraignment hearing held yesterday, April 11, in relation to reported incidents occurring on May 28, 2022.

The hearing was overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder, with Patrick LeBrun representing the State, and Valerie Schoneberger and Zach Mahlum acting as Defense.

Jenkins was initially arrested on March 13, 2024 in relation to a warrant for two counts of aggravated robbery stemming from the 2022 incidents.

Jenkins’ preliminary hearing was then scheduled to take place on March 20, but the case was technically momentarily dismissed while additional charges were added, with an updated affidavit later filed on March 27 that contained previously redacted information.

The original information affidavit stated that on May 28, 2022 Jenkins robbed and stabbed an individual outside of a liquor store in Riverton, fled the scene, then later that night, stole another individual’s vehicle while holding a knife to their throat after physically assaulting them.

That second victim’s vehicle was later discovered on W Washington Ave. with a partially burnt rag hanging from the gas tank.

Jenkins was later positively identified by the victims, a witness to the first incident (whom Jenkins reportedly invited to assist in the robbery moments before it happened), and DNA samples collected from both incidents.

In the updated affidavit filed on March 27, it was revealed that during the second physical assault/robbery, Jenkins attempted to remove the pants of the victim as he tried to force her into the backseat, with the victim saying she felt he was intending to sexually assault her.

After stealing the second victim’s car and phone, Jenkins later abandoned the vehicle as originally reported.

The phone was later recovered from a stairwell at a local hotel, which was also determined to have traces of Jenkins’ DNA on it.

As per the updates made in the new affidavit, Jenkins now also faces felony Counts of attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual assault in the first degree, arson in the first degree, and aggravated assault and battery, in addition to the two original aggravated robbery charges.

At yesterday’s arraignment hearing, it was also revealed that Jenkins was previously convicted of sexual abuse in 2009 by the federal district Court, and of indecent liberties with a minor in 2004 by the local district Court,.

Jenkins is also currently serving a federally imposed prison sentence for a failing to register as a sex offender charge from 2022. The sentence was for 16 months imprisonment with 5 years of supervised release, and was filed on March 14, 2023.

If convicted on the kidnapping, first degree sexual assault or aggravated assault and battery charges (and due to the other mentioned past convictions), Jenkins will be charged as a habitual criminal, Court documents continue, which is punishable by no less than 10 and no more that 50 years in prison.

Jenkin’s jury trial is scheduled to take place on July 15.

An aggravated robbery felony charge holds a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment (no less than 5).

An attempted kidnapping felony charge holds a maximum sentence of life imprisonment (no less than 20 years).

An arson in the first degree felony charge holds a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

An aggravated assault and battery felony charge holds a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available, which can be viewed here.